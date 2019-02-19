Politics, Trending, Uncategorized

Nigeria Decides: new plot by Buhari/APC revealed

Immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose has raised yet another alarm.

The ex governor, who is the member of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP has revealed that there’s a new plot by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC to start using personnel of the Department of Security Services, DSS and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,EFCC to intimidate, harass and coerce officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

According to Fayose, who spoke via his Twitter handle on Tuesday afternoon, this plot is to get INEC officials to their biddings.

The new plot is to use DSS and EFCC to harass, intimidate and coerce INEC officials that are not willing to do their biddings. But this tyranny will be defeated ultimately

