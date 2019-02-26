Politics, Trending, Uncategorized

#Nigeria Decides: Opposition Congratulates President Buhari

Following the announcement of twenty-two states results, one of the presidential candidates, Bar. Robinson Akpua, of the National Democratic Liberty Party (NLDP), has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, on his victory in the presidential election.
He described Buhari’s victory as a reflection of the will of the people.

Mr. Robinson also urged other candidates to accept the outcome of the election in order to douse the tension arising from the election.

Akpua was among the 12 Presidential Candidates who had endorsed President Buhari for the second term in office.

