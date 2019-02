President Muhammad Buhari of the All Progressives Congress has been declared the winner of 2019 Presidential election.

President Buhari defeated his main opponent, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party by polling 15,191,847 votes to his opponent’s 11,262,978.

The chief returning of the Federation, Professor Mahmud Yakubu declared President Buhari having satisfied the requirement of the law and the highest number of votes.