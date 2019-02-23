By Olayemi Oladotun Politics, Trending, ViralFebruary 23, 2019 #Nigeria Decides: Thugs disrupt election in Okota Thugs have disrupted the voting process in some areas in Okota, Lagos State. Watch video; http://www.informationng.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/we3BViZqDXWHTRWs.mp4 Ad ==> LEARN How A Young Unemployed Graduate Makes 235K Monthly Online Legally, In This Recession Period. Click Here! Tagselection You may also like #NigeriaDecides#: “Then Again,Just Hoping And Praying Sey Ojoro No Go Enter Today” – Annie Idibia Says As She Rock Military Fatigue To Her Polling Unit #NigeriaDecides2019: Wedding party actress, Ireti Doyle shades ‘middle class’ people, who didn’t vote #NigeriaDecides#: Toke Makinwa Pictured With APC Gubernatorial Candidate For Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, At The Same Polling Unit #NigeriaDecides: APC thugs allegedly burn ballot boxes, kill two(video) #NigeriaDecides#: Senator Magnus Abe Shows Off Ballot Paper, Says He Voted Buhari(Photo) #Nigeria Decides: INEC Extends Voting #Nigeria Decides: Woman Takes Mat and Pillow to Polling Unit #NigeriaDecides: Tiwa Savage not left out #NigeriaDecides: After voting, Saraki urges other Nigerians to do same( Video) Previous article#NigeriaDecides2019: Wedding party actress, Ireti Doyle shades ‘middle class’ people, who didn’t vote Next article#NigeriaDecides#: “Then Again,Just Hoping And Praying Sey Ojoro No Go Enter Today” – Annie Idibia Says As She Rock Military Fatigue To Her Polling Unit Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Yes, add me to your mailing list.