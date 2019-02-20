Politics, Trending

Nigeria Decides: Want to travel for free to your polling unit area? See this!!!

A former presidential aide and renowned ruffler of President Muhammadu Buhari’s feathers, Reno Omokri is offering free buses from across the country to anyone travelling to vote.

Omokri, who stated that it is his own way of supporting our young democracy, started the initiative, after the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, abruptly postponed last Saturday’s elections – throwing into misery, those who had travelled from one part of the country to another for the sake of voting.

The new date for the presidential and National Assembly elections is onlu, less than 3 days away – Therefore, Omokri’s free buses will convey, as promised voters to their destinations, regardless of political affiliation.

See Logistics for #BusesForDemocracy below

Lagos Departures to Enugu.

Pickup: Front of Silverbird Cinemas Galleria, VI, Lagos.

Date: Thursday, 21, February 2019.
Time: 5am

Show your PVC to gain entry. First come, first served.

 

