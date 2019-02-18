Nigeria is a f**king scary – Simi cries out

Delectable songster, Simi is in no mood to goof this Monday morning as she has taken to social media to rant about the decadence in the Nigerian society.

Simi, who recently married colleague, Adekunle Gold, in a private ceremony , cried out about the fact that people in Nigeria act like they want, because they know, there’ll be no consequences.

According to her, the situation in the country is so scary because it isn’t only government that have failed to make Nigeria great, but Nigerians too.

Nigeria is a fucking scary place to be. The worst part is a lot of crazy stuff happens because they KNOW there will be no consequences. It’s not rocket science. But how do we get from where we are to where we need to be?? + it’s not just the government, it’s us too.

She further stated that the system is broken and everyone has lost confidence, only just surviving instead of living.

We’re just getting by. No confidence in this broken system. So we hope that today is good for us and that we see tomorrow. Rinse and repeat. Surviving, instead of actually living.