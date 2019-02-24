NigeriaDecides: Adesua Etomi’s message to Banky W, will leave you wanting love

If things go very well with the Wellingtons at the polls, then their new home will mostly be in Abuja – as Bankole Wellington aka Banky W, appears to be coasting victory in yesterday’s national assembly elections.

Adesua Etomi-Wellington gave single people something to be jealous about, after she wrote a short lovely message to her husband via Twitter on Sunday morning.

Banky, who appears to be doing well so far, as results continue to be collated – will in no time, know if he’d be representing Eti-Osa Federal constituency at the national assembly for the next four years, on the platform of the Modern Democratic Party, MDP.

Every wife would be proud and Adesua wasn’t an exception as she wrote “my hero” and her husband responded with “my inspiration”.