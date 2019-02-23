Politics, Trending

#NigeriaDecides: After voting, Saraki urges other Nigerians to do same( Video)

The much awaited 2019 presidential election is already here, with millions of Nigerians marching to the polls to choose the man, who will lead them for another four years.

Like many other Nigerians, senate President and Director general of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP campaign organization, Bukola Saraki has just voted and is calling on others, who haven’t to go out and do so.

Saraki says its a choice that Nigerians must make, for themselves and their future, while also urging them to stay safe and peaceful.

