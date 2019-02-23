Trending, Uncategorized

#NigeriaDecides: Atiku wins in Falz’ polling unit

Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz also joined many Nigerians across the country today, to vote in the presidential and national assembly elections today.

According to Falz, after voting at his polling unit in Ikoyi 1(unit 026), they waited to defend their votes by ensuring that the votes are counted before them.

In the final result at the unit, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP won the presidential election with 62 votes.

See result

PDP 62
APC 44
AGAP 1
SDP 2
YPP 5
ANRP 2
PCP 2
ANN 3
FRESH 1
ACD 1

