Politics, Trending

#NigeriaDecides; Banky W broke the status quo, Nigerians shower accolades on him

When Nigerian singer, Olubankole Wellington aka Banky W, first announced he would be running in the 2019 National Assembly elections, it was an exciting news until he named his party.

And when Banky W, announced that he would be running on the platform of the Modern Democratic Party, MDP, an unknown party, to represent Eti-Osa federal constituency –  Now the question was how he would  win, under such an unknown party.

However, with the results that have been seen so far, Banky isn’t doing badly at all – And Nigerians have taken to social media to hail him:

See reactions

You may also like

#Nigeria Decides: Watch K1 Declare the Winner of the Presidential Election

#Nigeria Decides: Buhari: do not tamper with the results or we will Venezuela you!

#NigeriaDecides: Why recruit thugs, when victory is near – Atiku fires at APC

#NigeriaDecides: Adesua Etomi’s message to Banky W, will leave you wanting love

Video: Man caught with thump printed ballot papers/boxes, allegedly sent by Senator Akpabio

#NigeriaDecides: Old people voted more than us yesterday – Reekado Banks

#NgeriaDecides: Tiwa Savage reacts to ballot box snatching and burning

#NigeriaDecides: Nairabet owner, Akin Alabi wins National Assembly Election

Breaking!!! PDP Thrashed VP Osinbajo At His Polling Unit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *