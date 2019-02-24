NigeriaDecides; Banky W broke the status quo, Nigerians shower accolades on him

When Nigerian singer, Olubankole Wellington aka Banky W, first announced he would be running in the 2019 National Assembly elections, it was an exciting news until he named his party.

And when Banky W, announced that he would be running on the platform of the Modern Democratic Party, MDP, an unknown party, to represent Eti-Osa federal constituency – Now the question was how he would win, under such an unknown party.

However, with the results that have been seen so far, Banky isn’t doing badly at all – And Nigerians have taken to social media to hail him:

See reactions

Banky W have shattered the Status Quo. 👏🏾

Win or not, the man opened my eyes to a new truth. Power belongs to the Streets#banky #NigeriaDecides2019 — god Ph.D (@14thsvge) February 24, 2019

Whether Banky wins or not, he has open our eyes to the fact that the power to make, choose and form a government lies in our hands. Not in any political party. Our voice and PVCs are more powerful than the gimmicks of any political party.#banky — Deeflex (@Tweet_Dammy) February 24, 2019

The elites and youths need to change strategy, let’s fill up the smaller offices using those smaller platforms like Banky’s political party. Let’s flood the LGA’s, House of Reps and Senate. That way we can force the needed change into existence #banky — Deeflex (@Tweet_Dammy) February 24, 2019

What I learnt from #banky is that leadership is about being there physically with your followers not just sitting in one high place giving us tales by moonlight. He has inspired me more than any leader has in a while.. Thank you #Banky. I hope you win! — Yourworstnightmare (@SpiceHot1) February 24, 2019

And someone said he stopped music coz he had nothing to offer anymore..LMAO😂😂

I say he stopped coz he was 100% legit sure the people of Eti-Osa needed him.Knowing fully well he has fame he will use it to wisely improve Eti-Osa L.G.A.He did't say he can;He said he wills #Banky🤓 — OfficialSizzle (@Sizzleofficiayi) February 24, 2019

Personally i never gave #banky a chance. I thought he was wasting his time. What? With a party like, what's their name again? He proved me wrong apparently. Big ups

I am inspired — Rad Johnson (@RadJohnson1) February 24, 2019