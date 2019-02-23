Politics, Trending

#NigeriaDecides: Buhari ‘flogs’ Atiku in Obasanjo’s polling unit

President Muhammadu Buhari has thrashed the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, at the polling unit of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

While Atiku polled just 18 votes in the unit in Abeokuta, Ogun state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) flew home  with 87 votes in the presidential election.

It will be recalled that the former president had gone against president Buhari, in the months preceding the election, and thrown his weight behind Atiku, his former VP.

More details shortly….

You may also like

#Nigeria Decides: Buhari win in Opponent’s Former Polling Unit

#NigeriaDecides: Banky W accepts defeat, says we are not finished yet

Breaking!!! Buhari beats Atiku, in his own polling unit in Adamawa

#NigeriaDecides#: “Then Again,Just Hoping And Praying Sey Ojoro No Go Enter Today” – Annie Idibia Says As She Rock Military Fatigue To Her Polling Unit

#Nigeria Decides: Thugs disrupt election in Okota

#NigeriaDecides2019: Wedding party actress, Ireti Doyle shades ‘middle class’ people, who didn’t vote

#NigeriaDecides#: Toke Makinwa Pictured With APC Gubernatorial Candidate For Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, At The Same Polling Unit

#NigeriaDecides: APC thugs allegedly burn ballot boxes, kill two(video)

#NigeriaDecides#: Senator Magnus Abe Shows Off Ballot Paper, Says He Voted Buhari(Photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *