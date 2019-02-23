NigeriaDecides: Buhari ‘flogs’ Atiku in Obasanjo’s polling unit

President Muhammadu Buhari has thrashed the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, at the polling unit of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

While Atiku polled just 18 votes in the unit in Abeokuta, Ogun state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) flew home with 87 votes in the presidential election.

It will be recalled that the former president had gone against president Buhari, in the months preceding the election, and thrown his weight behind Atiku, his former VP.

