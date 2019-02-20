NigeriaDecides#: Buhari Has A Special Message For Nigerians(Video)

Incumbent President and presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Muhammadu Buhari, has called on Nigerians not to allay any fear as they go out to participate in the presidential election on Saturday.
Buhari who made this known via a video released via his Twitter handle today added that his administration remains committed to a credible electoral process in which all Nigerian’s votes would count.
Video below:
I appeal to all Nigerians not to lose hope in our electoral system. Do not allow the unexpected postponement by INEC to prevent you from exercising your civic right.Our administration remains committed to a credible electoral process in which your votes will count#NigeriaDecides pic.twitter.com/RojDQSTCKQ
— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) February 19, 2019