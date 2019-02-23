NigeriaDecides: Buhari not sure of Aisha’s loyalty, peeps to confirm who she voted him or Atiku

A video and photo has emerged of President Mummadu Buhari peeping into Aisha Buhari’s ballot paper to see who she voted in the ongoing presidential and national assembly elections, across the country.

The president has come under severe attacked for flouting one of the rules of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, by looking to see the ballot paper of another person.

One of the biggest critics of president Buhari, Reno Omokri has since called for his sanctioning, by INEC – and blasted him for doubting his wife’s loyalty

Omokri argues that the president isn’t sire whether his wife, voted for him or for his strongest opponent, Atiku Abubakar, of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP.

See video shared by Omokri via Twitter