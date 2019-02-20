Politics, Trending, Uncategorized

#NigeriaDecides: Buhari orders payment of February salaries to workers to enable them travel to vote

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate payment of February salaries to workers, to make it financially possible for those ones that wish to travel to vote in Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, made the revelation while speaking with journalists after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, which Buhari presided over.

This according to minister was to ease the effect of last Saturday’s election postponement by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Therefore, this is to encourage Nigerians who are discouraged from the postponement, after travelling to and fro at their own expense.

Mohammed also revealed that the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), who are more than 80 per cent controllers of the petroleum sector distribution in the country, has said it would reduce pump price of petrol from N145 to 140 from February 21 to 25th”, to further help cushion the effect of the postponement and encourage people to travel.

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), is not also left out, according to the minister, as they have agreed to give discount to travellers using their motor parks in all 774 local government areas in the country.

 

