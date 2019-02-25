NigeriaDecides: Buhari wins Osun and Ekiti state

President Muhammadu Buhari has won both Osun and Ekiti state in the presidential election which held last Saturday across Nigeria.

In Ekiti state, Buhari who ran on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, polled 219,231, coming closely behind was the Peoples Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar with 154,032.

Total Number of registered voters were 899,919, total number of people accredited were 395,741 and the total votes cast was 393,709.

Total Valid Votes were 381,132, whe rejected Votes were 12,577. AAC: 400

While in Osun State, APC polled 347,634 while PDP: scored l 337,377. The returning officer, Agbaje Olusegun and Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the collation officer for Osun State both declared the presidential results in the state.