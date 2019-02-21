Politics, Trending

#NigeriaDecides: Buhari’s state of residence before becoming president vows to…

The governor of Kaduna state, Nasir EL-Rufai has announced the resolution of the majority of the people in the state, to reelect President Muhammadu Buhari.

The presidential and National Assembly elections will hold in the 36 states of the federation including the FCT this Saturday.

Major candidates for the presidential contest, his incumbent president, Buhari and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar of the All Progressives Congress, APC and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, respectively.

El-Rufai, a member of the APC and strong supporter of the president, said this via Twitter on Thursday – revealing that Buhari’s state of residence have decided to massively vote for him.

His words: In Kaduna State, PMB’s State of Residence, a super-majority of our people have decided to vote Buhari and all APC candidates on Saturday by the Grace of God. Vote PMB! Vote APC candidates! God Bless. – Nasir El-Rufai

 

