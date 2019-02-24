NigeriaDecides: Davido hails Quilox club owner, Shina Peller on his victory

Shina Abiola Peller, own of Club Quilox has won the National Assembly elections to represent Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency in Oyo State at the House of Representatives.

Taking to social media(Twitter) to congratulate Shina Peller, is Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido.

He wrote:

Congrats Hon elect Shina peller

Shina Keller, Akin Alabi(Nairabet owner) and if Bankole Wellington aka Banky W, wins, will be few of the youngest newbies in Nigeria’s leadership for another four years.