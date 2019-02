Nigerian disc jockey and Music producer, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, simply known and addressed as DJ Cuppy was sighted this morning with her dad, Femi Otedola, heading to their polling unit to cast their votes in the ongoing Presidential and National assembly elections.

DJ Cuppy shared via her Instagram page as early as 8;25 this morning that she and her dad were already at their polling station. They also displayed their Permanent Voters Card(PVC) in the picture she shared.

She wrote: