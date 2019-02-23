NigeriaDecides#: Do You Think Buhari inspected his wife, Aisha’s, Ballot paper to be sure that she voted Him. – See What Nigerians Are Saying

Going by the now trending video clip, it appears President Buhari was double-checking to see who his wife, Aisha Buhari voted for. While this is only an assumption, Nigerians have been reacting on social media.

Reactions:

@Mbuhari doesn’t trust Aisha. He had to make sure she didn’t vote Atiku as expected 🌚 pic.twitter.com/qt2bChF1UH — Ayobami (@dondekojo) February 23, 2019

Aisha is voting for Atiku. She thinks I’m not seeing her ballot paper. Traitor. — Parodisent General Buhari (@TheMbuhari) February 23, 2019

General Buhari had to escort his wife; Aisha, to confirm he voted for him.🤣🤣@inecnigeria this is against electoral laws, could pass for voter intimidation as well. #NigeriaDecides2019 pic.twitter.com/aGR5CxcUoy — Somto Onuchukwu (@chosensomto) February 23, 2019

#NigeriaDecide2019 #ElectionDay Buhari peeping at Aisha’s vote is the funniest thing you’d see today🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/N5alEtGz75 — Omoniyi Israel (@omoissyy) February 23, 2019

