Politics, Trending

#NigeriaDecides#: Do You Think Buhari inspected his wife, Aisha’s, Ballot paper to be sure that she voted Him. – See What Nigerians Are Saying

Going by the now trending video clip,  it appears President Buhari was double-checking to see who his wife, Aisha Buhari voted for. While this is only an assumption, Nigerians have been reacting on social media.

Reactions:

 

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

You may also like

#NigeriaDecides#:Nollywood Actress, Kate Henshaw, Caught With Former Head Of State, Yakubu Gowon, While Observing Elections(Picture)

#NigeriaDecides: See the best and most organised polling unit according to Nigerians

#Nigeria Decides: “I am a Democrat” – Atiku

Buhari caught peeping into Aisha’s ballot papers, INEC must sanction him

#NigeriaDecides2019: If you’re in Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Abia, Anambra, Bauchi and Bayelsa, call these numbers in case you want to speak with police

#NigeriaDecides#:Nollywood Actress, Omoni Oboli, Reports Happening Around Her Polling Unit

#NigeriaDecides2019: Gov El Rufai joins queue in Polling Unit for accreditation

President Buhari Casts His Votes At His Polling Unit(Video)

#NigeriaDecides: ‘Oloye 2.20 odds to Win’ – See What Nigerians are Saying About Akin Alabi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *