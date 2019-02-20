NigeriaDecides: FG declares Friday, work-free

The Federal Government has declared Friday a Work free day to enable Nigerians prepare for the rescheduled Presidential and National Assembly Elections on February 23rd.
This information was annoumced by Bashir Ahmad, president Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on mee media, Wednesday night.
