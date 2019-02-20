Politics, Trending

#NigeriaDecides: FG declares Friday, work-free

 

The Federal Government has declared Friday a Work free day to enable Nigerians prepare for the rescheduled Presidential and National Assembly Elections on February 23rd.

This information was annoumced by Bashir Ahmad, president Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on mee media, Wednesday night.

You may also like

Nollywood Actress, Anita Joseph, Reveals The Identity Of The Lady That Has Been Duping People By Using Her Name

Army dissociates self from viral photo, commences full investigation

Fayose Drops Classy Message For Emmanuel Udom After Akwa Ibom State Government Launched ”Ibom Air”

What Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Said After Commissioning ”Ibom Air” Is A Must Read

”FG Scammed Nigerians With Nigeria Air” – PDP Blast Buhari And APC After ‘Ibom Air’ Begins Operation

What Nigerians Are Saying After Chief Of Army Staff Said He Is Bound To Obey ‘Only’ Buhari Is A Must Read

PDP Fires Heavy Warning At Chief Of Army Staff

“Where is Nigeria Air? Nigerians mock Buhari over launch of ”Ibom Air”

Akwa Ibom Make History In Nigeria Aviation Industry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *