NigeriaDecides: How war ravaged states like Borno and Yobe became those with the highest turnout of voters is the greatest miracle of the 21st century

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has said that it is a wonder, how Yobe and Borno states, became those with the highest turnout of voters in the presidential and national assembly elections.

According to Omokri, it remains the “greatest miracle of the 21st century”, that voters in war ravaged states like Borno and Yobe, voted more that states without war like Lagos and Kano.

Speaking via Twitter on Tuesday, Omokri says the implication of the huge turnout of voters in these states, is that it is safer to vote there than to live there.

His words: “The greatest miracle of the 21st Century is how Borno & Yobe, the 2 Nigerian states ravaged by war, also became the states with the highest voter turnout in Nigeria. Apparently, it is safer to vote in Borno and Yobe than it is to live and work there ” #NigeriaElectionMagic