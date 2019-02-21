NigeriaDecides: I see no reason to resign – INEC Chairman

Prof Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, has stated categorically that he will not resign his position, as there’s no pressure to do so.

Prof. Yakubu, said while addressing newsmen in Abuja, on Thursday.

This is definitely in reaction to the call by many Nigerians for Mr Yakubu to resign after the postponement of the elections from last Saturday to this Saturday, 23rd February.

His words: “I am not under any pressure. Will I consider resign? I see no reason to even contemplate resigning. There is no reason whatsoever. The Commission will do the job that is there for us to do.”