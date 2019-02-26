NigeriaDecides: INEC Numbers don’t add up – Omokri

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has said that the presidential election results being announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, regarding some States, do not add up.

The former presidential aide to ex President, Goodluck Jonathan said this on Tuesday morning, while reacting to the results announced for Yobe, Borno, Akwa Ibom and Abia States.

Omokri said it was statistically impossible for States marred with security challenges to experience more voters turnout, than those which are peaceful.

His words: Numbers being spewed out by INEC don’t add up. Turnout was down nationally, but up in insecure states. Borno had 39% turnout. Yobe had 40%. Whereas Abia had 16% turnout and turnout in Akwa-Ibom dropped by 18%. These are statistical impossibilities.