Politics, Trending

#NigeriaDecides: INEC Numbers don’t add up – Omokri

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has said that the presidential election results being announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, regarding some States, do not add up.

The former presidential aide to ex President, Goodluck Jonathan said this on Tuesday morning, while reacting to the results announced for Yobe, Borno, Akwa Ibom and Abia States.

Omokri said it was statistically impossible for States marred with security challenges to experience more voters turnout, than those which are peaceful.

His words: Numbers being spewed out by INEC don’t add up. Turnout was down nationally, but up in insecure states. Borno had 39% turnout. Yobe had 40%. Whereas Abia had 16% turnout and turnout in Akwa-Ibom dropped by 18%. These are statistical impossibilities.

You may also like

Just In: Emmanuel Uduaghan Loses Senatorial Election

Nollywood Actress, Uche Jombo, Wants Ex-Governor Barred From Going To Senate

What Nigerians Are Saying After Dele Momodu Asked Atiku To Congratulate Buhari Is A Must Read

#NigeriaDecides: How Wike bribed soldiers to rig for PDP, revealed

Here Is Why PDP Want Results From Borno, Yobe, Zamfara and Nasarawa Canceled

#NigeriaDecides: Whatever happens, let the next 4 years, be better than the last 12 years – Simi prays

”Abeg You, Jega And INEC Chairman, Yakubu Mahmood, Are The Same” – See Why A User Told BB Naija Anchor, Obi Uchendu, This

#NigeriaDecides: Simi and Adekunle Gold react to votes cancellation

”If Truly People Voted For You Why Are They Not Jubilant” – Duncan Mighty

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *