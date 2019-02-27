NigeriaDecides: Keyamo, Chidoka Disagree Over Northern Election Results

Former FRSC Boss now spokespersons for the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organization, Mr Osita Chidoka and Popular Spokesperson for the Muhammad Buhari Organisation Mr Festus Keyamo (SAN) both had a face off at the coalition center in Abuja today.
Mr Osita Chidoka has asked the INEC Boss to provide details of accreditation captured by card readers in general elections in some Northern States
In his Words Mr Osita said,
“The issue before us Mr. Chairman is that we will appreciate, and we feel very strongly about this and the PDP Chairman (Mr. Uche Secondus) has written you a letter. We are worried that the promise you made and the commitment INEC made that as we are carrying out this collation of results, that you will project the details of the accreditations captured by your card readers in the country.
“Yesterday (Monday), our colleague raised the issue and we thought that when we come in this morning as we were listening to the states, we will be seeing the accreditation by states and by your card readers”.
In Response Mr Festus stated that the request of his PDP contemporary is against the rules and regulations guiding the INEC.
Mr Festus said,
“I just want to react to what my colleague of the PDP said. My simple reaction is that what we are doing here is guided by law and the regulations of INEC.
“In the regulations of INEC, if one looks at Clauses 32 to 35, it clearly states the powers of the Chairman of INEC sitting at this Collation Centre and those powers of INEC Chairman does not involve the inquisition, the type of inquisition that my friend is asking for.
“The details that my friend is asking for amounts to an inquisition into the results submitted to the Chairman of INEC. There is a proper avenue into how many people were captured by the card readers and all of that and compared into the results.
“That is not the duties of the Chairman sitting at this Collation Center and those procedures are clearly spelt out there. So for us as a party, for my candidate, we are totally objecting to that procedure here,”