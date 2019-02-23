NigeriaDecides: ” Looks like NNPC is safe in Adamawa so far!” – Kaduna State Governor Says Following Reports That Atiku Lost At His Polling Unit

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El Rufai, has reacted to the now trending news that Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, lost at his polling unit to his closest rival and Presidential Candidate of All Progressive Congress(APC), Muhammadu Buhari by throwing a sarcastic jibe at the Former Vice President.

El Rufai while taking to his twitter handle shared that ”Looks like NNPC is safe in Adamawa so far”. His comment is a jibe at Atiku’s insistence on privatizing the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation(NNPC) if elected president.

His tweet: