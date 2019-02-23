Politics, Trending

#NigeriaDecides: ” Looks like NNPC is safe in Adamawa so far!” – Kaduna State Governor Says Following Reports That Atiku Lost At His Polling Unit

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El Rufai, has reacted to the now trending news that Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, lost at his polling unit to his closest rival and Presidential Candidate of All Progressive Congress(APC), Muhammadu Buhari by throwing a sarcastic jibe at the Former Vice President.

El Rufai while taking to his twitter handle shared that ”Looks like NNPC is safe in Adamawa so far”. His comment is a jibe at Atiku’s insistence on privatizing the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation(NNPC) if elected president.

His tweet:

You may also like

#Nigeria Decides: Atiku wins Massively in Aso Rock

Has Tinubu Just Confirmed That Trucks Loaded With Cash Entered His House??? – See What He Said

#NigeriaDecides: Buba Galadima record loss at Polling Unit

#NigeriaDecides: Atiku wins in Falz’ polling unit

#NigeriaDecides: Buhari win in Opponent’s Former Polling Unit

#NigeriaDecides: Banky W accepts defeat, says we are not finished yet

Breaking!!! Buhari beats Atiku, in his own polling unit in Adamawa

#NigeriaDecides: Buhari ‘flogs’ Atiku in Obasanjo’s polling unit

#NigeriaDecides#: “Then Again,Just Hoping And Praying Sey Ojoro No Go Enter Today” – Annie Idibia Says As She Rock Military Fatigue To Her Polling Unit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *