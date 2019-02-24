Politics, Trending

#NigeriaDecides: Nairabet owner, Akin Alabi wins National Assembly Election

Akin Alabi, owner of Nigeria’s first ever sports betting firm Nairabet, has won the House of Representatives election, which held yesterday.

Mr Alabi, who will be representing Egbeda/Ona Ara federal constituency at the National Assembly, contested on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The Nairabet owner, who was very excited to share the news of his victory, thanked all those who believed him, his party for giving him the platform.

His words: Thank you Egbeda/Ona Ara federal constituency for believing in me. Thank you to my great party, APC for giving me the platform. Thank you to everyone that wished me well and those that didn’t. Abuja Loading. #AkinMeansBusiness

