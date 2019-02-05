NigeriaDecides#: Nigerians Take To Social Media To Pour Out Their Mind Ahead Of The Forthcoming Election

The 2019 general election is less than two weeks from now and political gladiators within the country are already scheming on how to make sure that their preferred candidate emerge victorious.

The presidential election is more likely to be a two horse race between Peoples Democtaic Party(PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari, who is also the All Progressive Candidate(APC) candidate.

Nigerians have not been left out in the campaign as they have also been on social media soliciting for their candidates while some have been neutral saying that the interest of the masses is not in the hearts of the leaders.

Their reactions:

Buhari has proved to us beyond a shadow of doubt that he’s incompetent, senile, irresponsible, draconian and despotic. He now depends on us to vote him out! #NigeriaDecides — Kelvin-Joe, E. (@3nang_ak) February 5, 2019

When Atiku finally wins, cos he most likely will.. He had better be plug and play! Ain't nobody giving us that "things have been damaged, we have to start slow" excuse again! #NigeriaDecides Good morning.😊 — Temidayo E. Ayodele (@TemmieD1) February 5, 2019

When I was growing up the values that were dearest were a good name, (undefiled) honesty and hard work (industry). Anyone who soiled the family name was ostracised. Our chance of returning to those days of glory is staying with PMB/PYO. @atiku is a disaster #NigeriaDecides — Arinola Buharist (@iyaboawokoya) February 4, 2019

No one will really understand politics,until they understand that politicians aren't trying to solve ur problems. They are trying to solve their own problems; getting elected & re-elected are number 1 & number 2. Whatever is number 3 is far behind. -Sowell#Nigeriadecides — Dr Ola Brown (Orekunrin) (@NaijaFlyingDr) February 4, 2019

