#NigeriaDecides#: Nigerians Take To Social Media To Pour Out Their Mind Ahead Of The Forthcoming Election

The 2019 general election is less than two weeks from  now and political gladiators within the country are already scheming on how to make sure that their preferred candidate emerge victorious.

The presidential election is more likely to be a two horse race between Peoples Democtaic Party(PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari, who is also the All Progressive Candidate(APC) candidate.

Nigerians have not been left out in the campaign as they have also been on social media soliciting for their candidates while some have been neutral saying that the interest of the masses is not in the hearts of the leaders.

Their reactions:

Even the children are tired Me sef am tired of my self😘😂 Am even Ginger’s more than Persn wey drink😂 The end part😢

