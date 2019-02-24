NigeriaDecides: No matter what happens, this is just the beginning – Banky W

Singer Olubankole Wellington aka Banky W, has said that whether he wins the House of Representatives election for Eti-Osa federal constituency or not, he hopes he has inspired young people.

Banky W, if he wins would have set a new order on the Nigerian electoral system and laid a found for young Nigerians politically and otherwise.

The singer, who contested under an unknown party, Modern Democratic Party, MDP – says the youths can achieve whatever they want if they stand for themselves and together.

Banky W, says MDP is the future and younger generation must sustain this momentum.

His words: Regardless of the final outcome, I hope we have inspired enough people in our generation to realize what we can achieve when we stand up for ourselves, and stand together. We must build this movement and sustain the momentum. This is only the beginning. MDP is the future.