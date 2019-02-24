Politics, Trending

#NigeriaDecides: Old people voted more than us yesterday – Reekado Banks

Reekado Banks real name Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon, has urged Nigerian youths to increase their participation in the electoral process beyond mere rhetorics.

Reekado Banks said this, while reacting to the overall participation of young people, in the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections, which held on Saturday, February 23rd, all around Nigeria.

The ‘Catapult’ singer noted that old people voted more in the yesterday’s elections, than the youths, while urging them to do better.

His words: By the way we saw a lot more old people voting sha … we youth gaz do better !

