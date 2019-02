As Nigerians vote for a new President today, they are also voting for Senators and Representatives in the National Assembly.

One of the candidates aspiring for the House of Representatives is the owner of the betting agency; NairaBet, Akin Alabi, who aims to represent the people of Egbeda/Ona Ara Federal Constituency.

He took to social media to remind Nigerians of his aspirations today.

see what people are saying below;