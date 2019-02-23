NigeriaDecides: See the best and most organised polling unit according to Nigerians

The above image of a polling unit in the Victoria Garden City, VGC, in Lagos, has sparked the attention of Nigerians, all over social media.

The polling unit, which has since been named the most organised polling unit in Nigeria, has got Nigerians totally inspired and praying against poverty.

Many Nigerians are currently at the polls, to vote Nigeria’s next president and national assembly officials. The battle is mainly between incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar of the All Progressives Congress, APC and the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, respectively.

See hilarious reactions

Lool, this is the most organised pooling unit I have seen. — ENARHA (@OKPOKAMZ) February 23, 2019

Poverty die die die — Lt.Gen Warkaholic (@ibras007) February 23, 2019

Then In Banana Island

INEC be like :- going door to door… Ding dong….. ‘m here are you ready to vote or I should come back — Guvay (@beth_ng) February 23, 2019

Chai, the elite, I’m sure there is free Wi-Fi there. And someone is serving coffee. — Edward Shaw (@UBA_NG) February 23, 2019

This is what education and exposure gives you not necessarily money. We need to spread the message of education and someday majority of people in this country can vote in similar ambience #NigeriaDecide2019 — Chiedozie (@Dozie23) February 23, 2019

There are levels to this voting thing — Blessed Fon-do ♥ (@Laidy_Beeh) February 23, 2019