#NigeriaDecides: See the best and most organised polling unit according to Nigerians

The above image of a polling unit in the Victoria Garden City, VGC, in Lagos, has sparked the attention of Nigerians, all over social media.

The polling unit, which has since been named the most organised polling unit  in Nigeria, has got Nigerians totally inspired and praying against poverty.

Many Nigerians are currently at the polls, to vote Nigeria’s next president and national assembly officials. The battle is mainly between incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar of the All Progressives Congress, APC and the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, respectively.

See hilarious reactions

