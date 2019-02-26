NigeriaDecides: Simi and Adekunle Gold react to votes cancellation

Nigerian singers, who married recently in a private ceremony, Adekunle Gold, and wife Simi have reacted to the huge number of cancelled votes in the presidential elections.

The Presidential and national assembly elections held last Saturday in all Nigerian states, with incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari taking the lead ahead of his major contender, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP.

According to the celebrity couple, who tweeted at intervals, cancelling 200 votes, isn’t just “another day at the part”. Adekunle on his part noted that elections can’t be said to have been conducted successfully, if 200 votes were cancelled.

See tweets

200thousand + votes cancelled like it’s nothing. Like it’s just another day at the park :( — Simi (@SympLySimi) February 25, 2019