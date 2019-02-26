NigeriaDecides: Whatever happens, let the next 4 years, be better than the last 12 years – Simi prays

Nigerian songstress, Simi has said she prays that the next four years under the leadership of the man, who eventually wins the presidential election be better than the last 12 years.

The ‘joromi’ singer said this on Tuesday evening, after results being announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for the presidential elections, continue to show that the North will eventually decide, Nigeria’s next president.

Simi wrote; With these numbers, the North most likely decides. It’s like more than half of Naija. Lol. Either way I pray these next four years are better than the last 12 #GodblessNigeria