Politics, Trending

#NigeriaDecides: Whatever happens, let the next 4 years, be better than the last 12 years – Simi prays

Nigerian songstress, Simi has said she prays that the next four years under the leadership of the man, who eventually wins the presidential election be better than the last 12 years.

The ‘joromi’ singer said this on Tuesday evening, after results being announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for the presidential elections, continue to show that the North will eventually decide, Nigeria’s next president.

Simi wrote; With these numbers, the North most likely decides. It’s like more than half of Naija. Lol. Either way I pray these next four years are better than the last 12 #GodblessNigeria

You may also like

Here Is Why PDP Want Results From Borno, Yobe, Zamfara and Nasarawa Canceled

”Abeg You, Jega And INEC Chairman, Yakubu Mahmood, Are The Same” – See Why A User Told BB Naija Anchor, Obi Uchendu, This

#NigeriaDecides: INEC Numbers don’t add up – Omokri

#NigeriaDecides: Simi and Adekunle Gold react to votes cancellation

”If Truly People Voted For You Why Are They Not Jubilant” – Duncan Mighty

Supposed ”Boy” Can Buy My Ex-Husband And Family – Tonto Dike

”Your Mumu Is Too Much Oga” – Nigerians Say As They Drag Dele Momodu For Saying He Polled 26 000 Votes As A Presidential Candidate In 2011

#NigeriaDecides: Why Atiku must concede defeat

Why Saraki Lost – Senator Abu Ibrahim

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *