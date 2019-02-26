NigeriaDecides: Why Atiku must concede defeat

Owner of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, a few hours after the presidential election results of 12 States were released, asked presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar to concede defeat.

Just like what former President, Goodluck Jonathan did in 2015 by conceding to Muhammadu Buhari via a telephone call, Momodu is asking the former president to do the same.

However, a former presidential aide, Reno Omokri criticised the Ovation magazine owner for publicly asking the former VP to concede defeat, saying he could have messaged him privately.

In his response to Omokri, Momodu says he has his reasons for messaging Atiku publicly rather than in private.

See his response below

My dear Reno, I’ve read your tweet. Pls let me say a few things for the record:

I did not work for Atiku, I only volunteered like I did for Buhari in 2015. I never interacted with his campaign office.

The PDP Chairman, Uche Secondus publicly rejected the results yesterday.

The last time I met or spoke to the Wazirin was before PDP primaries but I supported him and still do with all my heart

My tweet was not meant for his private consumption but for his huge and passionate followers like me.

I learnt many lessons from the June 12 saga! I felt the tension being generated by the rejection of the polls even before the end of the exercise.

I consider it pertinent to avert the imminent danger occasioned by the reckless misadventure of the Buhari government and its operatives during these elections.

My intervention is only an appeal and an advice to the Wazirin and his supporters. You gain more when you embrace peace when people expect you to fight

Atiku is free to head to court but I doubt if Buhari will obey any outcome, if unfavourable

Where then do you go? GOD.

See Omokri’s message criticising Momodu

Dear Dele Momodu

I know for a fact you have Atiku’s phone number, email address and WhatsApp details. Why do you choose to do this publicly? Why add to the already heavy burden the man is carrying? He is carrying an elephant. Why add a snake to his load?