Politics, Trending

#NigeriaDecides: You better think again, if you think Saraki has lost

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has dismissed insinuations that Senate president, Bukola Saraki has lost.

Saraki, will not be returning to the senate to represent Kwara Central, having lost all four local government areas in his district to his major contender, Ibrahim Oloriegbe of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The national assembly elections which held on Saturday, along the presidential election, saw many bigwig politicians failing woefully at the polls

In his reaction to the results, the former presidential aide and supporter of the People’s Democratic Party,PDP, said that Saraki may have lost the battle and not the war.

Speaking via Twitter on Monday morning, he notes further that, Saraki only lost locally, to win internationally.

His words: Whoever thinks Bukola Saraki lost should think again. With results so far declared, I‘ll say that by the grace of God, Bukola Saraki lost the war but won the battle. Sometimes, you have to lose locally, to win globally. Mark my words-Oloye is only on sabbatical #SeemsLikeWeDidIt

You may also like

”The God of Yinka Ayefele has answered Ajimobi” – Reno Omokri

”Our Party Leaders Didn’t Do Well In South West” – Buhari’s Aide

‘He might end up becoming senate president’ Nigerians reacts to Melaye’s victory

Rochas Okorocha allegedly threatening to execute Imo returning officer if…

#Nigeria Decides: “A Case of Bush meat Catching the Hunter” – Watch Video of Police Officer Arrested by Civilians in Bayelsa

Breaking!!! Another ‘Uba’ Flogs The Uba Brothers, Chris Uba And Andy Uba, To Emerge As Anambra South Senator Elect

Amazing!!! See Dino Melaye Showing Of His ”Shaku Shaku” Dance Step After Winning Kogi West Senatorial Election(Pictures)

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 25th February

Amosun Wins in Ogun Central

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *