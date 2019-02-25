NigeriaDecides: You better think again, if you think Saraki has lost

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has dismissed insinuations that Senate president, Bukola Saraki has lost.

Saraki, will not be returning to the senate to represent Kwara Central, having lost all four local government areas in his district to his major contender, Ibrahim Oloriegbe of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The national assembly elections which held on Saturday, along the presidential election, saw many bigwig politicians failing woefully at the polls

In his reaction to the results, the former presidential aide and supporter of the People’s Democratic Party,PDP, said that Saraki may have lost the battle and not the war.

Speaking via Twitter on Monday morning, he notes further that, Saraki only lost locally, to win internationally.

His words: Whoever thinks Bukola Saraki lost should think again. With results so far declared, I‘ll say that by the grace of God, Bukola Saraki lost the war but won the battle. Sometimes, you have to lose locally, to win globally. Mark my words-Oloye is only on sabbatical #SeemsLikeWeDidIt