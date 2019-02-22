Politics, Trending

#NigeriaDecides2019: everything you must know

Barely few hours to the presidential and National Assembly elections, holding tomorrow, February 23rd, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC had released a video to guide voters.

The commission, earlier today stated its complete readiness to finally conduct the elections, which would have held last Saturday, until the postponement.

In a video released on YouTube, the electoral body highlighted things that Nigerians should know about the INEC Smart Card Reader and the elections in general.

