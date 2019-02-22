NigeriaDecides2019: everything you must know

Barely few hours to the presidential and National Assembly elections, holding tomorrow, February 23rd, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC had released a video to guide voters.
The commission, earlier today stated its complete readiness to finally conduct the elections, which would have held last Saturday, until the postponement.
In a video released on YouTube, the electoral body highlighted things that Nigerians should know about the INEC Smart Card Reader and the elections in general.
See video below
Things you need to know about the INEC Smart Card Reader and #NigeriaDecides2019 elections. Click link below;https://t.co/oE8SOFlfvk
— INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) February 22, 2019