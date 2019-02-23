NigeriaDecides2019: Gov El Rufai joins queue in Polling Unit for accreditation

Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufaihas arrived his polling unit in Unguwan Sarki, to get accredited and vote.

El Rufai, via his handle on Twitter shared photos of himself in a queue with other Nigerians, while he patiently awaits his turn.

Accreditation has commenced in many polling units across the country, while some are yet to see officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as at 9:30am.

