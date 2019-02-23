Politics, Trending

#NigeriaDecides2019: If you’re in Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Abia, Anambra, Bauchi and Bayelsa, call these numbers in case you want to speak with police

The 2019 general elections have finally begun, with the presidential and national assembly elections holding today, February 23rd.

Despite disappointments from last Saturday’s postponement by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Nigerians have trooped out in large numbers to cast their mandate.

Police, has however urged everyone to vote and not fight, as election is not war. Therefore. If you have any complaints and you want to reach the police, here are the numbers to calls.

CP or PPRO contacts, for voters in the following states

Abia State CP: 08033579331, PPRO: 08039148294.

Adamawa State CP: 08036015352, PPRO: 08089671314 OR 08036245920

AKWA IBOM CP, 08033040358, PPRO: 08033380470

ANAMBRA STATE CP: 08037005245, PPRO: 08060970639

BAUCHI STATE CP: 08034855055, PPRO: 08034656568

BAYELSA STATE CP; 08033286806, PPRO: 08032789712, 08086642926

 

