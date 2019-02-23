Politics, Trending

#NigeriaDecides2019: Wedding party actress, Ireti Doyle shades ‘middle class’ people, who didn’t vote

Iretiola Doyle, has taken to social media to call out ‘middle class’ people, who didn’t participate in the ongoing presidential and national assembly elections.

The actress who categorized them(middle class people) as the problem of Nigeria, said she saw them busy fit-faming around her estate, instead of heading to their polling units.

Her words: Making my way to my polling booth, I’m amused by the number of middle class Nigerians fit farming round my estate. Smh… una no go go vote??!!! Indeed they are part of the problem!#NigeriaDecides2019

You may also like

#NigeriaDecides#: “Then Again,Just Hoping And Praying Sey Ojoro No Go Enter Today” – Annie Idibia Says As She Rock Military Fatigue To Her Polling Unit

#Nigeria Decides: Thugs disrupt election in Okota

#NigeriaDecides#: Toke Makinwa Pictured With APC Gubernatorial Candidate For Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, At The Same Polling Unit

#NigeriaDecides: APC thugs allegedly burn ballot boxes, kill two(video)

#NigeriaDecides#: Senator Magnus Abe Shows Off Ballot Paper, Says He Voted Buhari(Photo)

#Nigeria Decides: INEC Extends Voting

#Nigeria Decides: Woman Takes Mat and Pillow to Polling Unit

#NigeriaDecides: Tiwa Savage not left out

#NigeriaDecides: After voting, Saraki urges other Nigerians to do same( Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *