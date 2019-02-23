NigeriaDecides2019: Wedding party actress, Ireti Doyle shades ‘middle class’ people, who didn’t vote

Iretiola Doyle, has taken to social media to call out ‘middle class’ people, who didn’t participate in the ongoing presidential and national assembly elections.

The actress who categorized them(middle class people) as the problem of Nigeria, said she saw them busy fit-faming around her estate, instead of heading to their polling units.

Her words: Making my way to my polling booth, I’m amused by the number of middle class Nigerians fit farming round my estate. Smh… una no go go vote??!!! Indeed they are part of the problem!#NigeriaDecides2019