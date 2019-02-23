NigeriaDecides#:Nollywood Actress, Omoni Oboli, Reports Happening Around Her Polling Unit

As Nigerians storm out to participate in the February 23rd Presidential and National Assembly election today, no one is willing to be left out as evident in the fact that delectable Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, was at her Polling unit as early as 6.00am.

The beautiful actress shared via a series of tweet how she has been taking down names of electorates present at the polling booth to exercise their civic duties while the election umpire(INEC) were out of sight.

Tweets below:

This is Omoni Oboli reporting live from my polling station!

It’s 6am and we are ready to vote! #NigeriaDecides2019 🇳🇬💚 https://t.co/9dNopyecPZ — Omoni Oboli (@Omonioboli) February 23, 2019

If your neighbor is still sleeping, wake them up! It’s time to vote! No dulling!!! #NigeriaDecides2019 — Omoni Oboli (@Omonioboli) February 23, 2019

I started a list when I got here at 6am. It’s 7am and we have almost 100 names. Let’s go Nigeria #NigeriaDecides2019 — Omoni Oboli (@Omonioboli) February 23, 2019

It’s almost 8:30am we have almost 300 names on the list and @inecnigeria officials are still not here #NigeriaDecides2019 pic.twitter.com/OHKLgcOJl1 — Omoni Oboli (@Omonioboli) February 23, 2019