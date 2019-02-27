Politics, Trending

#NigeriaHasDecided: Are Nigerians happy or not? See their reactions

President Muhammadu Buhari has won his reelection bid, to continue as president of the country for another four year.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in the final results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC polled a total of 15,192,847, while his foremost contender, Atiku Abubakar, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP scored 11,262,978.

Are Nigerians elated about this victory or not?, we had to take a walk through the streets of Twitter, and we found that their feelings were mixed.

How Nigerians are reacting to Buhari’s win

 

 

 

