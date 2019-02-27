NigeriaHasDecided: Are Nigerians happy or not? See their reactions

President Muhammadu Buhari has won his reelection bid, to continue as president of the country for another four year.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in the final results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC polled a total of 15,192,847, while his foremost contender, Atiku Abubakar, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP scored 11,262,978.

Are Nigerians elated about this victory or not?, we had to take a walk through the streets of Twitter, and we found that their feelings were mixed.

How Nigerians are reacting to Buhari’s win

Two victories have been secured tonight — one for those who will spend the next 4years bragging about winning re-election, and the other for those who will spend the period bragging "shebi we warned you?" Regardless of where you belong, you won' be out-bragged#NigeriaHasDecided — Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) February 27, 2019

Whether you accept it or not, the country is in silent grief over the Victory of Muhammadu Buhari. I don't know how one's victory can cause such Sadness all over the Nation. GOD how will Nigeria be in the next few years? #NigeriaHasDecided pic.twitter.com/AbJ65Lroy4 — Ð♠₪îǝℓƬπ▴∂™ (@DanielTNAD) February 27, 2019

So I woke up to the news that #NextLevelConfirmed as #NigeriaHasDecided that Muhammadu Buhari is on #PMB2ndTerm . All I can say is Congratulations Nigeria, your best 4 years have just begun. Meanwhile, I'm on a flight back to Canada. Where are my peeps?

-Twitter for Canadian Air — Chief MARCUS 🌍🔌 (@chiefmarcus_) February 27, 2019

Ajimobi lost: "No rigging".

Dino won: "free and fair".

Dogara won: "Will of the people". Atiku won in Ondo: "a reflection of the people's will" BUT Buhari’s victories: "Massive rigging", "Worst election", "Rape on our democracy". Be wise. #NigeriaHasDecided#NextLevelConfirmed — Azeez Ishola (@zeezish_) February 27, 2019