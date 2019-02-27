Local News, Politics, Trending

#NIGERIAHASDECIDED: Buhari Presented With Certificate of Return

Despite mixed reactions trailing the re-election of President Muhammad Buhari, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented the certificate of return to the President-elect, and Vice President-elect.

In a ceremony held at the International Conference Center, Abuja on February 27 2019, INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmud Yakubu presnted the certificate of return to President Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osibanjo.

Earlier in the day, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party rejected the outcome of the election and promised to challenge the result like a democrat by going to court.

Tags

#NigeriaDecides2019#NIGERIAHASDECIDEDatikubuhari

