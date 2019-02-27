NIGERIAHASDECIDED: “Congratulations on Your Choice of A President” – ASUU

Several congratulatory messages continues to flow in for President Buhari on his victory. The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has congratulated Nigerians on the successful completion of the 2019 presidential election. The Union in a statement released on Twitter said;

The union congratulates Nigerians on their choice of a president. # NigeriaDecides2019result.

President Muhammad Buhari was re-elected for a second term in office. Buhari polled 15, 191,847 votes to defeat Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who polled 11,262,798 votes.