NIGERIAHASDECIDED: “Majority of The Nation is in Mourning Mode” – Ben Murray Bruce

Mixed reactions continue to trail the re-election of President Muhammad Buhari. Senator representing Bayelsa East Senatorial District, Ben Murray-Bruce has described the victory as a mood-dampening one for Nigerians. Reacting on twitter to the result declared, he said;

They announce your ‘win’ and it is as if a majority of the nation is in mourning mode. That ought to tell you something. You can rig votes, but you can’t rig the public’s mood.

The Peoples Democratic Party has rejected the outcome of the election.