Politics, Trending

#NIGERIAHASDECIDED: “Majority of The Nation is in Mourning Mode” – Ben Murray Bruce

Mixed reactions continue to trail the re-election of President Muhammad Buhari. Senator representing Bayelsa East Senatorial District, Ben Murray-Bruce has described the victory as a mood-dampening one for Nigerians. Reacting on twitter to the result declared, he said;

They announce your ‘win’ and it is as if a majority of the nation is in mourning mode. That ought to tell you something. You can rig votes, but you can’t rig the public’s mood.

The Peoples Democratic Party has rejected the outcome of the election.

Tags

#NIGERIAHASDECIDEDatikuben murray-bruceelectionpdp

You may also like

2019 Presidential Election: Tinubu Celebrates Buahri’s Victory [Watch Video]

Twist of Fate: No Candidate, But Victorious – APC Ease to Victory in Bauchi

Two of the biggest scams in the world, revealed

Stop asking Atiku to congratulate the robber who robbed him – Omokri

40 top delegates at Future Banking Tech West Africa Summit

#NowThatBuhariHasWon: Nigerians reel out everything they expect in the next four years

#NIGERIAHASDECIDED: Buhari Presented With Certificate of Return

#NigeriaHasDecided: “Congratulations on Your Choice of A President” – ASUU

#NigeriaHasDecided: Please do not taunt the opposition as you celebrate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *