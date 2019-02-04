News, Trending

Nigerian Man Calls Out President Muhammadu Buhari’s Convoy For Hitting His Car Off Of The Road – Thanks Dino Melaye For Assisting Him(Pictures)

A twitter user, Mike Omoyouzou (@Momoyouzou), has said that the advanced security convoy of  president, Muhammadu Buhari, hit his car out of the road along Kogi airport yesterday night. He lamented that the presidential details didn’t even deem it fit to stop.

He however, lauded Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) senatorial candidate for Kogi west , Dino Melaye, for being of assistance.

Pictures:

What he said:

 

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

You may also like

Toke Makinwa Shows Off Sexy Boobs In A New Picture(Picture)

‘Arsenal Are Worse Under Emery Than They Were Under Wenger. There’s No Doubt About That.’ – Fans Say As They Troll Arsenal Coach, Unai Emery, Following Defeat To Mancity

Silverbird Man Of The Year Award: Cossy Orjiakors Fires Heavy Shots At Silverbird For Not Giving Her Food At The Ceremony

‘Atiku not a Nigerian’ – Reactions trail Nnamdi Kanu’s latest revelation

2019: What Nigerians have decided to do with Nnamdi Kanu’s sit-at-home, don’t vote order

Descride This Wonderful Goal From Real Madrid’s ‘New Ronaldo: In One Word(Video)

Be Following Buba Galadima To Shout Buhari Must Go, While His Daughter Is Being Payed By The Villa, Be wise’ – See How Nigerians Reacted After Buhari’s Former Ally Called Him Out

Corruption fight will continue to be partisan,makeshift,superficial and vindictive, without restructuring – Shehu Sani

“I wish the VP many more years of service in other sectors of the nation” – Donald Duke on Osinbajo’s aircraft crash

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *