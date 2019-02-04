Nigerian Man Calls Out President Muhammadu Buhari’s Convoy For Hitting His Car Off Of The Road – Thanks Dino Melaye For Assisting Him(Pictures)

A twitter user, Mike Omoyouzou (@Momoyouzou), has said that the advanced security convoy of president, Muhammadu Buhari, hit his car out of the road along Kogi airport yesterday night. He lamented that the presidential details didn’t even deem it fit to stop.

He however, lauded Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) senatorial candidate for Kogi west , Dino Melaye, for being of assistance.

Pictures:

What he said:

Yesterday night the president @MBuhari advance security hit me out of the way along airport road. The most painful thing is that they didn’t even stop to help me. I want to appreciate @dino_melaye and his team for coming to my rescue.@OfficialAPCNg @ProfOsinbajo @NGRPresident pic.twitter.com/iIWic5gtTE — Mike Omoyouzou (@Momoyouzou) February 3, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js