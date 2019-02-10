Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 10th February

Vanguard
MISSED DEADLINE: INEC threatens to bar Polling Agents from Saturday’s elections
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has threatened to bar some political parties from fielding polling agents in Saturday’s elections over their inability to meet the deadline and requirements for the submission of particulars of their agents.
Daily Sun
I’ll focus more on the economy if re-elected, says Buhari
President Muhamadu Buhari has said that his administration would focus more on the economy and fight against corruption if re-elected for a second term in office during next Saturday’s presidential election.
Daily Times
PDP killed many industries in Lagos – Oshiomhole
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Adams Oshiomhole, on Saturday urged Nigerians not to believe the promise of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to create massive jobs. Oshiomhole gave the advice in Lagos while addressing the mammoth crowd at the party’s presidential campaign rally. He said the promise was a calculated ploy by the opposition party to deceive Nigerians and get their votes.
Leadership
10 Cars Burnt As PDP, APC Supporters Clash In Abuja
About 10 cars were yesterday burnt to ashes when supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) clashed in Dei-Dei, in Bwari area council of the Federal capital Territory (FCT).
Tribune
Stop Labeling Opponents Looters, Liars ― Jonathan’s Conference
The Nation
Why Lagosians should not vote for Atiku, by Tinubu
New Telegraph
2019: No APC, no election in Zamfara, Yari tells INEC
Daily Independent
Why APC, PDP’s Fight Over Soul Of Rivers Is Deepening
Any sitting government at the centre cannot afford to undermine the economic importance of Rivers State to the national economy. The state is rich in oil and gas resources and is currently the assumed headquarters of one of Nigeria’s six geo-political zones, the South-south region. It also has beautiful flora and fauna, which could be tapped for tourism revenues.