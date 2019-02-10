Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 10th February

Vanguard

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has threatened to bar some political parties from fielding polling agents in Saturday’s elections over their inability to meet the deadline and requirements for the submission of particulars of their agents.

Daily Sun

President Muhamadu Buhari has said that his administration would focus more on the economy and fight against corruption if re-elected for a second term in office during next Saturday’s presidential election.

Daily Times

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Adams Oshiomhole, on Saturday urged Nigerians not to believe the promise of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to create massive jobs. Oshiomhole gave the advice in Lagos while addressing the mammoth crowd at the party’s presidential campaign rally. He said the promise was a calculated ploy by the opposition party to deceive Nigerians and get their votes.

Leadership

About 10 cars were yesterday burnt to ashes when supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) clashed in Dei-Dei, in Bwari area council of the Federal capital Territory (FCT).

Tribune

African leaders and politicians have been advised to refrain from labelling opponents as liars, looters and enemies as such unsubstantiated name-calling could trigger violent reactions.

The Nation

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday told the people of Lagos State that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is undeserving of their votes in Saturday’s election for working against their wellbeing during his tenure as Vice President.

New Telegraph

Governor Abdulazeez Yari Abubakar of Zamfara State has raised the stakes ahead of the elections warning the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that should candidates of the All Progressive Congress (APC) not be on the ballot; then there will be no elections in the state.

Daily Independent

Any sitting government at the centre cannot afford to undermine the economic importance of Rivers State to the national economy. The state is rich in oil and gas resources and is currently the assumed headquarters of one of Nigeria’s six geo-political zones, the South-south region. It also has beautiful flora and fauna, which could be tapped for tourism revenues.