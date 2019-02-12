Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 12th February

Vanguard

COMMANDER of the Joint Task Force set up to tackle the Apapa traffic gridlock, Rear Admiral Okon Eyo, yesterday, assured residents, motorists and other road users in the axis of his readiness to sustain the current sanity on the road in the interest of the public.

Thisday

On the average, Nigeria spends $10 billion every year to import certified welders engaged in various sectors of its economy, especially the oil and gas sectors, the Managing Director, Mudiame International Limited, Sunny Eromosele, has disclosed.

The Sun

Senator representing Nasarawa South senatorial district under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Sulieman Asonya Adokwe, has said no senator in the state from 1999 to date has done what he did for his constituency since his election to the senate in 2007.

Daily Times

An aide to President Muhhamadu Buhari has accused the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of looting not less than N2.9 trillion from 2005 – 2015.

Daily Trust

Traders in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been urged to be law-abiding and to vote for candidates that will implement trader welfare programmes.

Tribune

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it was determined to track campaign finance of political parties.

The Nation

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal was yesterday detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Lawal will be arraigned today.