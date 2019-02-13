Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 13th February

The Nation

PEOPLE’S Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar yesterday promised to revive the country’s ailing economy and make Lagos the commercial capital of Africa.

Tribune

The Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has denied allegations by the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu that he sponsored thugs to the presidential rally of the party in the state on Monday.

Daily Trust

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Mike Igini, yesterday, said the commission has relocated 22 polling units from private homes of politicians in the state.

Leadership

INEC’s Decision To Go Ahead With Elections Despite Attack On Offices, Courageous – CTA

Election observer group, the Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its decision to ahead with elections in affected states where its offices were burnt.

Daily Times

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the party will take punitive measures against the sponsors of Ogun State Presidential rally violence in the state on Monday The party in a press released on Tuesday signed by its Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa Onilu regrets what it described as ‘premeditated attacks’ claimed to be sponsored by Governor Ibikunle Amosun

Guardian

An Abuja High Court has ordered that the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, be remanded in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission custody.

Daily Sun

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday, received President Muhammadu Buhari at the Nigeria Air Base airstrip in Port Harcourt.

Vanguard

Buhari in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State during the presidential campaign rally of the APC, held at the Oxbow Lake Pavilion, said he will make public officers accountable to the people, just as he assured that his administration will take seriously its programmes of security, economy, and infrastructure.

ThisDay

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday expressed sadness over the judgment of the Supreme Court barring the All Progressives Congress (APC) from fielding any candidate in Rivers State for the general election, pledging, however, that the party would respect the verdict.