Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 14th February

Vanguard

NDLEA arraigns 2 over allegation of drug trafficking

National Drug Laws Enforcement Agency NDLEA, yesterday, arraigned a man, Ilomuanya Uzoma , also known as Uzo, before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, for allegedly operating and financing a hard drug cartel, Drug Trafficking Organisation, DTO.

Thisday

Former SGF, Babachir Lawal, Three Others Get N50m Bail

Justice Jude Okeke of an Abuja High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja, Wednesday granted bail to former Secretary of the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and three others in the sum of N50 million each.

The Sun

How election’ll be won, lost

Seventy three presidential candidates will be on the ballot this Saturday for the country’s sixth uninterrupted presidential election since its return to democratic rule in 1999. But the number is the highest in the country’s political history since it gained independence in 1960.

Daily Times

God will not allow our people to remain in IDP camp – Gov Lalong

Plateau state Governor, Simon Lalong on Wednesday said God will not allow the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) to continue to remain in camp. Lalong stated this when distributing building materials procured by the state government for the returning IDPs.

Leadership

Army Decries Recirculation Of Gory Images By IPOB

The Nigerian Army has decried the circulation of gory images and videos purported to have emanated from the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in other to smear the image of the Nigerian Army.

Daily Trust

INEC won’t recognize IDPs during election in Zamfara — REC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it would not consider any Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Zamfara, saying they do not have records.

The Nation

Fears over Obasanjo’s link with foreign poll observers

There is anxiety in political circles over the composition of some of the international observer missions deployed in the country for the general elections. The presidential election is slated for Saturday.

Tribune

PDP To INEC: Postpone Voting On Account Of Malfunctioned Smart Reader

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from postponing voting in any polling unit or polling point in the country on account of a malfunctioning smart card reader.

Tags

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today

You may also like

5 things Tubaba wants from police during this election period

I never made any statement about Biafra – Okonjo- Iweala

I didn’t sign a one-term pact with anyone – Sanwo-Olu clarifies

APC already concluded plans to postpone presidential election – Fayose

Women who dance during pregnancy are foolish and senseless – Gifty Powers

UEFA Champions League: ‘Ajax Take Home The Beautiful Football While Madrid Took Home The Result’ – Criticism Trail Real Madrid Win Over Ajax

‘Valentine’s Day is a set up’ – Bovi(Video)

I didn’t intentionally try to strangle the horse – Tobi Bakre explains

Tobi Bakre definitely needs a bullet proof for all the shots he’s receiving

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *