Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 14th February

Vanguard

National Drug Laws Enforcement Agency NDLEA, yesterday, arraigned a man, Ilomuanya Uzoma , also known as Uzo, before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, for allegedly operating and financing a hard drug cartel, Drug Trafficking Organisation, DTO.

Thisday

Justice Jude Okeke of an Abuja High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja, Wednesday granted bail to former Secretary of the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and three others in the sum of N50 million each.

The Sun

Seventy three presidential candidates will be on the ballot this Saturday for the country’s sixth uninterrupted presidential election since its return to democratic rule in 1999. But the number is the highest in the country’s political history since it gained independence in 1960.

Daily Times

Plateau state Governor, Simon Lalong on Wednesday said God will not allow the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) to continue to remain in camp. Lalong stated this when distributing building materials procured by the state government for the returning IDPs.

Leadership

The Nigerian Army has decried the circulation of gory images and videos purported to have emanated from the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in other to smear the image of the Nigerian Army.

Daily Trust

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it would not consider any Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Zamfara, saying they do not have records.

The Nation

There is anxiety in political circles over the composition of some of the international observer missions deployed in the country for the general elections. The presidential election is slated for Saturday.

Tribune

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from postponing voting in any polling unit or polling point in the country on account of a malfunctioning smart card reader.