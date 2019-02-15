Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 15th February

Trending

Vanguard

Election violence erupts in Anambra

FEW hours to the commencement of the 2019 polls, Anambra State has recorded some violence in three local government areas as the various political parties get set to test their popularity in tomorrow’s presidential and national assembly polls.

ThisDay

Boko Haram Escapee Recounts Ordeal, Seeks Help

His lachrymose mien says it all. A trader of Igbo extraction who had spent several years in the northern part of the country with a long spell of blossoming era, the story to tell these days is how he is straddling in the valley of life, away from the mountain.

The Sun

Wike alleges plot by Amaechi, others to bomb INEC offices, disrupt polls

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has has alleged a plot by his predecessor, Chibuike Amaechi, in collaboration with ‘unpatriotic military and police officers’ to bomb the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices and  disrupt the peaceful conduct of the elections in the state. 

Daily Times

MASSOB, IPOB, other youth groups urge Ndigbo to vote

About 10, 000 youths in Anambra state from different organizations, including the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) under the aegis of Anambra Youths Association (AYA), yesterday staged a rally in various parts of Onitsha, Anambra state to sensitise the populace on the need for them to go out and cast their votes for the candidates of their choice during Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections in the country.

Guardian

Election not war, U.S. tells Nigerians

From the United States (U.S.) yesterday came the advice that the Nigerian electorate should shun every act of violence that may mar the conduct of peaceful, credible and fair polls. It cautioned: “Election is not war, vote not fight.”The U.S. Consul General in Lagos, John Bray, admonished the citizens to come out en masse tomorrow with their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVC) to elect credible people-oriented candidates that would effectively represent them and improve their lot.

Daily Trust

2019 Elections: Passengers stranded at Abuja motor parks

Passengers travelling to various states to participate in the presidential election holding Saturday were stranded at Abuja motor parks yesterday.

Leadership

A’Court Never Cleared APC Candidates In Zamfara – Sen Marafa

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream), Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa has said that appeal court did not clear candidates of the All Progressive Congress, APC in Zamfara.

Tribune

MURIC Urges Nigerians To Vote ‘Massively’

As Nigerians prepare to vote in the general elections tomorrow and on March 2, an Islamic human rights organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has appealed to Nigerians to go out and vote massively on the election days.

The Nation

Ozekhome, AGF differ over Zamfara APC candidates’ fate

CONFUSION persisted yesterday on the fate of All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in Zamfara State as two legal giants offer the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) contrary opinions on how best to proceed in view of Wednesday’s decision by the Court of Appeal in Sokoto.

