Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 15th February

Vanguard
Election violence erupts in Anambra
FEW hours to the commencement of the 2019 polls, Anambra State has recorded some violence in three local government areas as the various political parties get set to test their popularity in tomorrow’s presidential and national assembly polls.
ThisDay
Boko Haram Escapee Recounts Ordeal, Seeks Help
Daily Times
MASSOB, IPOB, other youth groups urge Ndigbo to vote
About 10, 000 youths in Anambra state from different organizations, including the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) under the aegis of Anambra Youths Association (AYA), yesterday staged a rally in various parts of Onitsha, Anambra state to sensitise the populace on the need for them to go out and cast their votes for the candidates of their choice during Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections in the country.
Guardian
Daily Trust
2019 Elections: Passengers stranded at Abuja motor parks
Passengers travelling to various states to participate in the presidential election holding Saturday were stranded at Abuja motor parks yesterday.
Leadership
A’Court Never Cleared APC Candidates In Zamfara – Sen Marafa
Chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream), Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa has said that appeal court did not clear candidates of the All Progressive Congress, APC in Zamfara.
Tribune
MURIC Urges Nigerians To Vote ‘Massively’
As Nigerians prepare to vote in the general elections tomorrow and on March 2, an Islamic human rights organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has appealed to Nigerians to go out and vote massively on the election days.