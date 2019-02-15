Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 15th February

Vanguard

FEW hours to the commencement of the 2019 polls, Anambra State has recorded some violence in three local government areas as the various political parties get set to test their popularity in tomorrow’s presidential and national assembly polls.

ThisDay

His lachrymose mien says it all. A trader of Igbo extraction who had spent several years in the northern part of the country with a long spell of blossoming era, the story to tell these days is how he is straddling in the valley of life, away from the mountain. The Sun Wike alleges plot by Amaechi, others to bomb INEC offices, disrupt polls Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has has alleged a plot by his predecessor, Chibuike Amaechi, in collaboration with ‘unpatriotic military and police officers’ to bomb the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices and disrupt the peaceful conduct of the elections in the state.

Daily Times

About 10, 000 youths in Anambra state from different organizations, including the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) under the aegis of Anambra Youths Association (AYA), yesterday staged a rally in various parts of Onitsha, Anambra state to sensitise the populace on the need for them to go out and cast their votes for the candidates of their choice during Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections in the country.

Guardian